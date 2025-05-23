'We just miss him': Family of Rockdale's Daniel Phillips speak out following deadly highway crash

ROCKDALE, Texas (KXXV) — A Rockdale community is getting ready to bury a lifelong resident, a man known as a loving father, husband, and grandfather, following a deadly highway tragedy this week.

Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 77 Tuesday morning in Lee County close to the Milam County line, according to law enforcement.

One of the three people killed was Daniel Ward Phillips, 49.

25 News was told he was driving home from work when — preliminary reports said — another vehicle veered into his lane.

On Friday, 25 News contacted DPS for any updates on the investigation. The initial reports can be read by clicking here.

His son Jacob Phillips told 25 News Bobby Poitevint the family has not spoken to family members of the two other victims, Harris and Hawkins, who were involved in the crash.

He said, “It’s just tragic all the way around.”

Daniel’s loved ones, including his son Jacob, said their dad is not just a name typed into a news article — nor is that where their dad’s story begins or ends.

Jacob said 25 News is the only TV station that has reached out and wants to share their dad's story beyond the headlines.

In the family’s first interview since the crash, he said a big part of that story was having his dad at his wedding last weekend.

It was the last time he saw his father.

“We just miss him,” said Jacob.

When reflecting on Daniel, his daughter Lilly said, “he did his best, and like I said, not perfect, but no one is, so I don't want him remembered by a fatal crash. I want him remembered - celebrated, not mourned.”

She added that her dad, Daniel, was no-doubly a character and unforgettable.

“Cause he was very very energetic person very energetic which is ok, nothing wrong with that, but sometimes you’re just 'ok dad' like ‘imma go over here for a second. You’re wearing me out," Lilly said laughingly.

According to family members, Daniel was born and raised in Rockdale, where he spent most of his life.

Daniel's son Trace said, “lots of friends. It’s been a surprise to see on Facebook, you forgot, like I know he grew up here but then you forgot how many friends how many people he grew up with.”

Along with a trail of heartbroken friends sending their condolences on social media, Daniel leaves behind a big family, including a new bride, six children, stepchildren, and grandchildren, along with his parents and countless loved ones. It’s his sense of humor that 25 News' Bobby Poitevint said he probably heard the most about during their interviews.

“Just a goofy guy who got along with everybody. He thought his jokes were funny, at least," Trace said with a laugh.

Daniel may have cracked a lot of jokes and while his wife Trisha didn’t want to talk on camera she shared with us one thing her late husband didn’t joke about — spiders.

Trisha remembers a funny moment between the couple when she recently had to remove a spider from their bathroom.

It’s stories like that, humor, memories, laughs, and being together that get this family through the tough times.

“it’s not the first parent we’ve lost so there’s experience. We know how to get through it. We’ve always had each other and that’s really — that’s all that matters" Lilly said.

Final arrangements will take place in Rockdale.

According to Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home's website, visitation will be Sunday, May 25th, starting at 2 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. The Chapel Service will be on Monday, May 26th, at 10 a.m. Lilly said it would be a closed-casket service and only for family members.

Daniel will be laid to rest in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

