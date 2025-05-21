Watch Now
Lorena teen, two others killed in crash days before graduation

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — Texas DPS is investigating a crash that killed a Lorena teen and two others on Tuesday, May 20, days before graduation.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7 a.m. on US Highway 77 just south of the Milam County line.

According to preliminary reports, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound on US 77. The truck veered into the northbound lane and collided with a Dodge Ram.

All three invidivuals involved were pronounced dead on the scene.

The three victims were identified as 18-year-old Landon Harris and 36-year-old Jarrett Hawkins, both of whom were in the Tacoma. The driver of the Dodge Ram, 49-year-old Daniel Phillips, also died. Authorities have confirmed that next of kin notifications have been completed for all three individuals.

A Gofundme for the Harris family has been created, and has already raised more than $36,000.

A Gofundme has also been started for the Jarett family here.

