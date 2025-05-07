WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The season continues for Midway tennis, with the Panthers set to compete in the Regional Tournament. The team has achieved this accomplishment for several years in a row.

Watch the full story here:

Midway Tennis' "one last ride" in the Regional Tournament

"It means a lot, especially coming and doing it with our coach for his last year and our last year, with such a close group of four seniors, it means a lot to us like moving forward, having done that so many years in a row," senior Brooke Battle said.

"I'm super excited and I'm a little nervous, but hopefully it'll go well and I can't wait to play," senior Addy Spruill said.

This year is bittersweet. Head coach Troy Simonek announced this will be his final season after 25 years with the Panthers. This will be his last ride in these playoffs.

"Very blessed. That's the biggest word I can say right there is blessed to be at Midway, been here for a 25-year span. That's been a blessing to be a part of this and the family," Simonek said.

"It was a lot to take in, but it made it more memorable, especially for us knowing we were doing it with him. Our wins aren't just for us anymore, but they're also wins for him," Battle said.

The seniors know this is the last time, so they have final messages they will say to each other before hitting the court.

"Just to be excited and no matter what happens, it was fun no matter what," Spruill said.

"Strive together, it's coach's favorite saying. It's just meaning we're all doing this together. It's not just one person, but we're a team and we're a family," Battle said.

The Regional Tournament begins on Wednesday at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.

Follow Shahji on social media!