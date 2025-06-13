WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The UIL met on Wednesday to make several changes to local sports, including making water polo a sport.

Watch full story here:

Midway High School reacts to Water Polo becoming UIL sport

"I was super excited because now we finally get the recognition that I think we deserve because we work really hard at our sport," senior Avery Tigelaar said.

"A lot of people that in our team that only do water polo, I think they're gonna be really excited to be able to have it here," senior Anne Flores said.

Midway High School already has a water polo team which makes trips to Round Rock to compete and grow.

"I assume that we'll probably be with the Round Rock schools again, which is fantastic, but I hope in the future maybe we can start having more of a local district with some of the area schools," head coach Dan Marlin said.

"I think that us being such a tight knit team and working really hard has inspired other schools, and I think that's great and that they should definitely try because it is such a fun sport," Tigelaar said.

With the sport now entering UIL, the growth of water polo is already starting.

"I know that there were a lot of area coaches that I've talked to kind of Killeen, Belton and some other places that they were waiting until it got officially adopted before they started looking into starting a water polo program," Marlin said.

"I feel like more people will join, which is a good thing, and there's going to be more competition, but it's also made me happier and very excited for the new season because all my team and stuff, we will get to be like doing it together, especially for my last year," Flores said.

The water polo season begins on August 1 for Midway.

