WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Midway High School senior Paityn Carter qualifies for the USGA Junior tournament in Georgia.

Watch the full story here:

Midway High School golfer qualifies for USGA Junior tournament

According to Midway Athletics, Carter is the first golfer from Midway High School to make it to the tournament. For Carter, it came as a surprise.

"It was so real, honestly, I didn't expect it. I was just out there playing, just having fun and just to have the best rounds of my career almost, from the yardage, it was just, it was fun," Carter said.

Carter said she hopes to compete in more tournaments during her senior year.

Follow Shahji on social media!