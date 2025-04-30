Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

Midway baseball reschedules playoff game due to weather

Midway high school
KXXV
Midway high school
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texas weather affects playoff baseball.

Midway Athletics announced on social media that, due to the rain, their playoff game against Duncanville has been rescheduled.

The game was originally scheduled to be played today, but will now be played on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Panthers' home field.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood