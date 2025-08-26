Mexia mother demands accountability from the Navy after daughter’s death

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Texas mother is demanding accountability from the U.S. Navy, alleging her daughter’s death was preventable and mishandled amid a culture of silence and failed safeguards.



Angelina Resendiz, a 21-year-old Navy seaman from Texas, was found dead near Naval Station Norfolk; another sailor has been taken into custody in connection to her death.

Her mother, Esmeralda Castle, claims the Navy delayed issuing a missing person alert and failed to act on the sailor’s prior history of alleged sexual misconduct.

Castle is now calling for systemic change, accusing the Navy of a lack of transparency, accountability, and a culture that prioritizes image over service member safety.

Mother demands Navy accountability after daughter's death

Back in June we told you how first responders found the remains of Angelina Resendiz near naval station Norfolk in Virginia. She's the a 21-year-old navy seaman from Mexia.

The Navy confirmed later that another sailor was taken into custody in connection to her death.

"I feel like the most frustrating part is that they were not looking for her,” said Angelina Resendiz’s mother, Esmeralda Castle.

Months later, Angelina's mother, Esmeralda Castle, is calling for change and accountability from the navy.

She tells 25 News the investigation was mishandled — and says Navy officials waited more than three days after speaking with her before issuing a missing person alert.

"I started asking questions about their policies and their procedures of the navy and they didn't have any answers,” said Castle.

Castle claims the sailor now connected to her daughter's death transferred to the USS James E. Williams — Angelina's ship — following a prior sexual assault incident on another vessel.

"They took him and put him on another ship, in proximity to other women he could potentially harm…and he did,” said Castle.

She believes there was a lack of transparency.

"The Navy should have told women on the ship, they should have warned them,” said Castle.

And that her daughter's death could have been prevented.

"There is a lack of transparency and accountability. There is injustice to no access to justice. There is a culture, pattern, and unwritten policy that says protect the image and not the service member,” said Castle.

Castle showed 25 News posters of several other women in the military who have died under similar circumstances.

Madison Myers Angelina Resendiz Case

"That's one too many. Why is this happening, why does this keep happening,” said Castle.

Now, Castle says she's dedicating herself to being a voice — not just for Angelina — but for so many others.

"They are creating this environment, it's created…they can create a better one,” said Castle.

According to the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause and manner of Angelina's death is undetermined.

25 News reached out to the Navy about the claims of the sailor's alleged history of sexual violence — we are still waiting to hear back.

