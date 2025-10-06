MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin residents are calling for urgent action as a pack of aggressive, stray dogs roam their neighborhood, leaving families fearful for their safety.



A Marlin mother says stray dogs are threatening the safety of children and the elderly in her neighborhood.

Residents claim law enforcement has not offered much help.

The city's animal shelter has been closed for over a year, with no update on reopening.

Watch the full story here:

‘We need help’: Marlin mother pleads for action as stray dogs threaten community

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I want someone to come out here and I want them to help my community because that’s what we need… We need help,” said Marlin mother and resident Lacie Truss.

It’s a plea for help from one neighbor in Marlin who reached out to us about a pack of stray dogs she says is taking over her community.

“We need help, I’m desperately crying out for help. I’ve got kids, there are kids and elderly around here in this community that could get really badly hurt and we need help,” said Truss.

Truss lives on Wells Street. She says the pack has been roaming for months — but it was a recent close call that is leaving her family in fear.

“Just a couple days ago my kids were outside and a dog almost bit my son's face. We can’t even play outside without worrying if our kids are going to be attacked by a dog,” said Truss.

She says she’s called local law enforcement, but so far hasn’t gotten the help she’s hoping for.

25 News reached out to the city and the Marlin Police Department to find out what’s being done to tackle the issue. We have not yet heard back.

It's been more than a year since the city’s animal shelter closed after multiple dogs were found dead and neglected.

Since then, residents say the stray problem has only grown.

“There’s got to be something done, we need help. I can’t live like this and I know people in my community can’t live like this, we need help,” said Truss.

Follow Madison on social media!