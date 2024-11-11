Meet 2 of the veterans honored by Congressman Pete Sessions

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Our community consists of veterans who have done much in the service and after.

25 News' Lauren Adams had the chance to talk with two of them on Veteran's Day.

Retired Lt. Col. Harold Rafuse and Retired Col. Jimmy Hanes wore their flight suits in the Veteran's Day Parade Monday.

"It brings back a lot of really good feelings," Haynes said.

"It's a way of thanking us for our sacrifices," Rafuse said.

Both Air Force veterans received the Congressional Veterans Award from Pete Sessions.

Col. Jimmy Hanes retired from the Air Force after 29 years.

She served in Vietnam, flying 100 missions over North Vietnam.

After he retired, he went into city management and became an airport manager in Central Texas. He loves Veteran's Day.

"People come up and thank you for your service; it makes you feel good," Haynes said.

Rafuse flew classified missions for the CIA and worked as a science advisor to President Reagan at the White House.

After Rafuse's retirement, he started Baylor's Aviation Sciences Program and Engineering and Computer Science School.

"Everywhere I tried to give back 'cause that's important," Rafuse said.

Both men say they'd serve again if asked.

"I'd do it again in a moment's notice," Rafuse said.

If you know a veteran you want to nominate for the congressional award, send the information to Congressman Sessions's office.