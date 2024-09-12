Meet the candidates for the District 13 House Representative race

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With elections coming up on November 5, the District 13 House of Representative race will be on the ballot.

25 News spoke with both candidates, and they say the issue they disagree on the most is school vouchers.

Angelia Orr just finished her freshman term as a State Representative for District 13, which represents Bosque, Hill, Limestone, Freestone, Falls, Leon and some of McLennan County.

"It was a steep learning curve — it’s a brand new district with no road map to follow. Seven counties, 41 school districts and 51 municipalities," Orr said.

Retired educator and Democratic candidate Albert Hunter is running against incumbent Orr.

Democrat candidate Albert Hunter says, “I taught for 27 years — I serve on the Meridian School Board," Hunter said.

" I stay pretty busy, as well as substitute teaching as well.”

The biggest issue that separates the two candidates are school vouchers.

Orr will support the bill.

"I went to Austin and found some don’t have good options, and some need more options for education than they have," she said.

Hunter is against school vouchers.

"I’m an educator and the voucher thing is driving me crazy — it’s not good for education or teachers," he said.

Both of the candidates are fiscally conservative, both support police and the 2nd Amendment, and both feel elections are secure.

They differ on the right to life with Orr pro-life and Hunter pro-choice, and they disagree on securing the border.

Orr thinks there should be more law enforcement at the border.

"We have to support law enforcement — we need more pressure at the border," she said.

Hunter believes border security is a federal issue.

"We need a state government that works with federal to solve issues," he said.

The election is on November 5, and the new legislative session begins on January 14.