McLennan women's basketball takes 7-seed for the NJCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan women's basketball is heading to the NJCAA Tournament.

The Highlassies were announced as the 7-seed for the tournament, where they will face the winner of 10-seed Eastern Arizona and 23-seed Olive Harvey.

McLennan is scheduled to play on March 28.

🎟️👊 McLennan is going dancing 💃



McLennan knocks off No. 3 New Mexico and advances to the 2025 @MyCreditUnion1 #NJCAABasketball DI Women's Championship in Casper.https://t.co/oEjtlL9ufc pic.twitter.com/FVHKWOeBod — NJCAA Basketball (@NJCAABasketball) March 15, 2025

The Highlassies are coming off winning the Region V Tournament after beating New Mexico 63-61.

