McLennan women's basketball takes 7-seed for the NJCAA Tournament

MCC women's basketball
Shahji Adam
MCC women's basketball
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan women's basketball is heading to the NJCAA Tournament.

The Highlassies were announced as the 7-seed for the tournament, where they will face the winner of 10-seed Eastern Arizona and 23-seed Olive Harvey.

McLennan is scheduled to play on March 28.

The Highlassies are coming off winning the Region V Tournament after beating New Mexico 63-61.

