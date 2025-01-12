McLennan women's basketball dominates Weatherford to open conference play

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan women's basketball opens conference play with a home matchup against Weatherford College.

MCC struggled to knock down the three ball in the first half but in the second, they made adjustments. The fourth quarter is where they really took off as MCC takes care of business winning 90-59.

McLENNAN WINS!!!! The 10th-ranked McLennan women walloped the Weatherford Lady Coyotes 90-59 to open conference play! #GoMcLennan #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/aaNUxAyhN2 — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) January 11, 2025

"We preach about taking care of our home floor, and I thought we came out — you know our first game against Cisco got postponed, but we were able to come out and come out with a lot of energy and was exciting to get back on the floor. I think it's been like a week and a half since we played and so they came out and truly, truly competed and played together," Head Coach Candice Thomas said.

This performance comes off of MCC being off for some time. Their original conference opener was postponed due to weather concerns and despite the setback, they start conference play 1-0.

"I think it gives us a lot of confidence, you know, we've been playing well, but you know sometimes that layoff can kind of make you stagnant and they get tired of practicing and they were ready to get on the floor, but it was exciting for them to come out here. I think 90 points is the most we've scored all season and so to start conference on this note, I'm super proud of them," Thomas said.

A great start for MCC but this is just the start of conference play and they have set standards for the rest of the season.

"We have high expectations. I mean, I think that is the standard here as a whole, you know, but first and foremost we want to win that next game, and then for sure take care of home court. We want to go undefeated at home and that's something that we talk about. Next we have Cisco on the clock, so we'll be preparing and getting ready for them," Thomas said.

Up next for MCC they will have their first road conference game on Monday, January 13. Tip-off is at 5:00 p.m.

