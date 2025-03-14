McLennan men's basketball advances to NJCAA Region V Championship

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan Community College beats Frank Phillips College in the semi-finals of the NJCAA Region V tournament.

The Highlanders and Frank Phillips had quite the game. Frank Phillips led for most of it before McLennan's defense made adjustments in the second half to get the win.

REGION FINALS BOUND!!!!! In a game that came down to the wire, the Highlanders come away with the 61-59 win over the #15 Frank Phillips Plainsmen to advances to Saturday's championship game at 1 p.m.#GoLanders | #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/c3OKnsWDwM — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) March 14, 2025

Evan Chatman led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds as the Highlanders advance to the tournament's championship round.

"Every tournament is always good when the home teams are in the championship, and this is the first time the tournament has been here in over 30 years, and the community support is awesome. I mean, this is what basketball is supposed to be. That's why they call it March madness," head coach Kevin Gill said.

The Highlanders will play in the Tournament Championship, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m.

