Woodway Public Safety Department to send recruits to police and fire academy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Griffin Kenneaster graduated in China Spring, spent six months in the police academy, and just recently graduated from the fire academy.

"I pictured them all as superheroes growing up, and myself, I finally get to be in that position, so that's kind of what called me to Woodway," said Community Resource Officer, Griffin Kenneaster.

The Woodway Public Safety Department is hiring officers, like Kenneaster, to join their team, and will also put recruits through the academy.

"At this point, where we are, in just the national shortage of public safety officers, if someone is willing to give it a shot, we'll give them a shot," said Public Safety Director, Khalil El-Halabi.

While Woodway PSD is always hiring, they say they allocate a training budget through the city allowing them to hire non-certified officers twice a year.

They currently have 29 officers and are looking to add three to the team.

"It seemed impossible to ever get in, and I didn't ever think I would be here, so it's kind of like a fulfillment of a lifelong dream to be here," Kenneaster said.

Officers at Woodway PSD are dual certified in police and fire, but Kenneaster says there are plenty of opportunities for growth.

"I think that them showing you that they're invested in you at that point, sending you to the academy and that much money on you, is an early sign of what they're going to do for you in your career," Kenneaster said.

While the department says the application process can take up to four months, there are a lot of benefits when joining the team.

El-Halabi says new officers are often paid from $70,000-$93,000 depending on experience.

They are also provided free healthcare, a retirement system through the Texas Municipal Retirement service and 14 paid holidays.

"Very rarely do officers leave and join another police department, if they're leaving, they're usually retiring from the service in general," El-Halabi said.

The McLennan County Community College police academy starts in January 2025.

