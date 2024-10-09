Woodway Public Safety Association to hold community cookout fundraiser

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The Woodway Public Safety Association is putting on its annual community cookout fundraiser this weekend.

Families can join together for plates of hamburgers and hot dogs — all for a good cause.

"We’ll have all of our trucks at Woodway Elementary — we’ll have our ladder truck, right behind me, having a big flag over the school," said Community Resource Officer, Griffin Kenneaster.

"We’ll be out there with tents and it’s going to be a drive thru, so you can just drive through and we’ll give you your meal at your window."

Funds will help the Woodway Public Safety Department by providing trainings and new equipment — it will also help local neighbors affected by fires.

Families can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win big prizes like a PlayStation, Xbox, bluetooth speaker and more — a meal ticket is $10 and raffle tickets are $10 each.

Tickets can be purchased here.

