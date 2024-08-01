Woodway Family Center senior programs lead to record number of visitors

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Woodway Family Center has been serving families in the community for more than 30 years.

But its newest facility is drawing in a new, larger crowd — local seniors.

"Historically, the Family Center has seen about 2,400 participants come through for youth programming,” Woodway Family Center superintendent Jimmy Rogers said.

“Since we've opened, we've seen about 2,700 and it's still climbing.”

The new building opened on April 1 of this year — while it's always focused on youth sports and recreation, they say it's recently added programs for older community members.

"Our senior programming has been a hit, pickleball has been a big draw for our seniors," Rogers said.

Charlotte Pisors is one of many seniors that enjoy the new addition to the center, every day.

"I have been coming here since 1988, when I first started bringing my kids to play t-ball and soccer,” Pisors said.

“Then we started playing basketball and volleyball in the old facility. Now I get to use the new facility for pickleball.”

I spoke with seniors at the facility who tell me the Family Center is more than just a new building.

"It's nice to have a place to come and get out of the house, visit with people,” Pisors said.

“Not just play pickleball, but visit with people.”

"I love to just come; I’ve met so many new people,” Woodway resident Sherry Wood said.

“I love to meet people and I always ask where they live, because it's not just Woodway residents."

Rogers says the new building provides more space for programming and visitors. The new building has two basketball courts, two volleyball courts and three pickleball courts.

The center puts on health and wellness classes for seniors every week — they put on activities like bingo and card games too.

The events are free for seniors.

"No matter if you're 55 and better, or coming in for our youth programming, everything here is designed to just have fun," Rogers said.

