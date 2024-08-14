Woodway Family Center accepting pet food donations in Meals on Wheels partnership

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"As an animal lover myself, it was important for me to be involved and everybody here at the family center felt the same way," said Woodway Family Center superintendent Jimmy Rogers.

The Woodway Family Center is collecting pet food donations for home-bound senior pet owners in the Central Texas community.

Meals on Wheels Waco says they serve more than 200 senior pet owners in local neighborhoods, and around 400 cats and dogs.

"One of our initiatives is to find ways to help the community outside the walls of the family center, and when Meals on Wheels approached us, this seemed like a no-brainer," Rogers said.

The drive is a part of the Meals on Wheels Waco pet program that helps provide both seniors and their pets food assistance and access to vet care.

Meals on Wheels Waco says they need wet and dry food for both cats and dogs — they need about 5,000 pounds of pet food to meet the need.

Community members can drop off donations in the front foyer at the Woodway Family Center.

