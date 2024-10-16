Woodway church to host annual race to raise funds for Midway ISD

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — This Saturday marks the seventh annual Shipley Donut Dash at First Woodway’s MAC building — there are two events, including the Shipley Donut Dash 5K and the one-mile fun run.

This is a family friendly event, and its stroller friendly — the church says they are expecting close to 300 runners this year.

“This run, by the way, is benefiting Hunger Free Midway ISD, so we’re grateful to be able to support a lot of food insufficient families in our community, and looking forward to a great race,” said Missions and Community Outreach Pastor, Rene Maciel.

Midway ISD’s Hunger Free program is a meal service that sends food home with students in need over weekends and holiday breaks.

The church selects a different nonprofit to help each year.

