The Butcher's Cellar tells the stories of Central Texas through locally sourced experiences

A local restaurant in Woodway is adding the tastes of Central Texas to their menu.



The Butcher’s Cellar opened in May and continues to connect with neighbors in our community.

Season 21 Hell’s Kitchen Chefs are working at The Butcher’s Cellar restaurant.

'We need more restaurants': Butcher's Cellar sourcing locally-made foods

“We’re just not here just to cook food, you know, we’re here to tell stories and create different experiences in this hospitality that can’t be matched in the area,” Chef Alejandro Najar said. “I think Waco in 10 years is going to be massive.”

I caught up with Najar to see how business has been going since opening.

“We talked about doing wine dinners, whiskey dinners, bringing Iron Table Wagyu up and just doing Wagyu dinners and stuff like that,” Chef Najar said. “Bringing in some cast members that I had competed with.”

Their biggest vendor is Iron Table Wagyu Beef in Gatesville. They also have connections with the Waco farmer’s market.

They are constantly changing their menu based on locally sourced ingredients.

The restaurant has created jobs for culinary school students, servers, and front-of-house staff.

“We want people to come in here and order eight to 10 things and stay here a few hours, grab a couple bottles of wine, some cocktails, and just have fun,” Chef Najar said.