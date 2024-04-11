'We need more restaurants out here': The Butcher's Cellar sourcing locally-made foods

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Locals will soon have a new place to dine in Woodway. Chef’s at The Butcher's cellar are getting flavors that taste a little like home. But these are just any chef's, you may have seen them on famed cooking TV show, Hell's Kitchen.



Chefs Alejandro Najar and Alyssa Osinga competed on Season 21 of the show, but now they’ve earned a spot in a Woodway kitchen.

The owners of the Findery in Downtown Waco are now set to open an upscale dining restaurant.

The Fatheree's are opening in Woodway to cater to locals.

Chefs are locally sourcing the food that will be on the menu.

“We need more restaurants out here. They can’t keep up with the growth we have out here,” Matt Fatheree said.

Matt and Tiffany Fatheree have created a home in Waco as the owners of the Findery in Downtown Waco.

“Having the Findery downtown, we’ve struggled getting locals out there,” Tiffany Fatheree said.

But they’re shifting focus from home décor to hospitality bringing “The Butcher's Seller” along Highway 84 in Woodway catering an upscale home town feel.

“Hewitt, Woodway, McGregor is filled with new housing developments and there’s not enough restaurant to service them,” Matt Fatheree said.

“Hopefully we can draw people that are out of town too but also the Baylor parents and that crowd,” Tiffany Fatheree said.

They’ll also bring in fans of the famed cooking show, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’.

Chef’s Alejandro Najar and Alyssa Osinga competed on season 21 of the show, but now they’ve earned a spot in a Woodway kitchen.

“We’re working with a lot of local farmers, a lot of local growers,” Alyssa Osinga said.

The food you’ll be served will be sourced locally.

“We’re down at the farmers market in Waco every Saturday — we tell them grow what you love to grow and we’ll use it on the menu,” Alejandro Najar said.

A menu with neighborhood flavors, and a dining experience with a neighborhood feel.

“We want to be the ones setting examples for future restaurants that are opening up like 'Wow, how can I be like them and what they’re doing — how can I sit here and bring a different experience to Waco or Woodway' and set that standard — that tone,” Osinga said.

The Butcher's Cellar is set to open the second week of May 2024.