Popular YouTuber to open soda shop in Woodway

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Being a Baylor grad, I know what the community there can do in regards to support,” Sip City Owner Brooklyn McKnight said.

Brooklyn McKnight rose to fame from making YouTube videos with her twin sister on ‘Brooklyn and Bailey.’

Now, she’s opening the second location of her soda shop with her husband, Dakota Blackburn.

They opened the first location in Plano.

“Now that we’re doing the second one in a place that we actually have roots, have ties, and we have history in the area — the support has just been phenomenal,” McKnight said.

“I’m excited to serve the Baylor students, we have a lot of friends that are there at Baylor,” said Sip City co-owner, Dakota Blackburn.

McKnight says she dreamt up the idea for Sip City while in college — coming up with the name and logo.

Blackburn had experience in the food industry from opening his own juice bar in 2018.

“We’re both entrepreneurs, so the conversation came up and we just decided to explore it together, since we both brought something to the table,” McKnight said.

Sip City has more than 13 soda flavors and more than 30 different syrups — they offer refreshers, energy drinks and teas too.

“You can customize it to be as crazy as you want it to be or simple as you want it to be, and that’s kind of the fun part of the whole process,” McKnight said.

Both owners say they feel more prepared opening this second location — the new shop will have a drive-thru, inside ordering and a walk-in with merch.

The couple tells me they are looking to expand to cities outside of Texas in the future.

They say they have signed on two more locations, and are on track to open one location every year.

“You could get a drink for two to three dollars, so just come, get a drink, try it for the experience, and I would say you’re probably going to come back,” McKnight said.

