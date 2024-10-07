Local bilingual church hosts free Spanish classes

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — "Why not have Spanish class?" said senior pastor at Viento Fuerte Tom Gutierrez.

Viento Fuerte pastors Tom and Elizabeth Gutierrez, saw the existing need for Spanish education in our community.

"So many said, 'We need to learn Spanish because we have people that we know we want to be able to help them communicate with them'," Tom said.

The bilingual church is hosting free conversational Spanish classes every week, for the next six weeks.

Elizabeth got the idea from her own experiences learning a new language.

"She is from Campeche, Mexico, and she went through the process of learning English when we got married," Tom said.

Students will practice the language using flashcards, songs, phrases, and interacting with others in the church.

"I’m grateful that they want to learn and connect with the Hispanic population, because it's growing," Elizabeth Gutierrez said.

She says there are people from eight different countries at their church — the class will also help when the church goes on mission trips to Spanish speaking countries.

"Relating to the community that doesn't speak English, and so they want to open up that relationship with these people," Tom said.

The goal of the class is to make people more comfortable speaking the language, and interact with Spanish speakers in day-to-day conversations.

They are looking to offer classes again in January 2025.

"Something that is productive for them in their daily lives, and to be able to relate now to others outside of the church," Tom said.

