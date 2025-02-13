'It's just a nightmare': Woodway neighbors voice concerns over bike lanes on Estates Drive

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — “It's just a nightmare,” Woodway resident Myra Abendschein said.

In November, the City of Woodway was in the process of adding bike lanes for the Shared Path Project on Estates Drive. The project wrapped up about two months ago.

Now, our neighbors are upset about the traffic congestion moving from four lanes to two.

“When they are coming down this road. It lines up perfect with the turn lane for Midway Drive, and it looks like you're going to have a head-on collision,” Woodway resident Gerry Abendschein said. “We live right here we see it every day.”

Gerry and Myra have lived on Estates Drive for years.

“The worst part is, when school's letting in and out,” Gerry said, “I tried to get out of the driveway last Friday, took 10 minutes to get out of my driveway.”

They told 25 News they’ve almost got into wrecks multiple times in the last couple of months.

“I have to pull directly out to oncoming traffic to get out of their driveways and hope they can get out,” Myra said. “If everybody was using it, that would be one thing. But nobody's using it because it's not safe.”

Myra says they rarely see people using the lanes—and speeding has been a major issue on Estates Drive.

“Everybody's frustrated. I mean, people are so frustrated, and it is insane when the people are trying to figure out what how to even navigate this road. Nobody knows how,” Myra said.

The couple told 25 News they would rather see a sidewalk on Estates, rather than the bike lanes.

