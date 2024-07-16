City of Woodway to add bike lanes on Estates Drive

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Woodway is working on its Bike and Pedestrian Connections Project, which has a very specific purpose.

"To give more mobility to folks on bikes and folks who want to walk around,” said the Mayor of Woodway, Mayor Amine Qourzal.

The city will be adding two bike lanes on Estates Drive to promote mobility for residents — the lanes will run from Midway to Fairway drive.

"We're just making our city more connected and allowing for more pedestrian and bicycle usage throughout our city,” Qourzal said.

25 News spoke with some of our neighbors about the new addition to the city.

"I’m out here like every week or so, and I ride up and down the roads and in the trail," said one Woodway resident, Jason Fletche.

He worries about riding near cars on the road, and says he would feel safer if the city had more bike lanes.

The city approved the project last year, and has selected the safety devices they will use on the lanes.

"Now we're in the bidding process, which is where we select the contractor to do the re-striping and do all of the technical work on Estates Drive," Qourzal said.

The new lane will be divided in half for pedestrians and bikers to use.

"That's going to allow for maximum safety, maximum visibility, and also just give our cyclists and our pedestrians a great way to be connected throughout the city, without the use of a car," Qourzal said.

The Mayor says that the roads in front of Woodway Elementary will not be impacted by the project.

"I’m most excited because it allows Woodway to be more connected, and ultimately it's going to make it safer for all of our residents who want to walk or ride their bike on Estates Drive to have that option," Qourzal said.

Follow Kadence on social media!