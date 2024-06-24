'She deserves it': Fundraiser held for Hill County hit-and-run victim

WEST, Texas — Just a few weeks ago, Kristin Shinn was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hill County.

She was severely injured and had to have many surgeries. Doctors amputated her leg.

Sunday afternoon - the community rallied together to host a benefit fundraiser where all proceeds will go towards the financial needs of Shinn and her family.

Kristin's close friend and coworker, Marsha Maler, took part in planning the fundraiser.

“It feels so good. I can’t even describe how it feels. It makes me happy, she deserves it. She is so strong and she is a great mother,” said friend Marsha Maler.

She said it's the least she could do to help show her support.

"Honestly, the night of the accident, it was all over Facebook and I just could not sleep that night. So I was like what can we do because something has to be done. She’s going to need all the help and support so I just thought, a drive-thru, that’s going to be the fastest and easiest planning and it was and it went pretty smooth,” said Maler.

Marsha tells 25 News she’s the thankful for the outpouring of support from our community.

"So many people are generous, they’ll say ‘hey I need one, keep the change or hey I need 10 here’s an extra hundred,’ they’re just so willing so it’s great,” said Maler.

The man who caused the accident and fled the scene, Claude Ray Woodard, is now facing more charges including two counts of aggravated assault in addition to collision involving personal injury.

There is an account set up to help support Kristin Shinn, for more information you can go to Kristin's Prayer Warriors Facebook Page.