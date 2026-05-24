Residents of West are excited to have a hometown bakery open once again

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — Village Bakery, a hometown staple, has finally opened its doors again.



The bakery held a grand opening on Saturday, May 23rd

Hours of operation are: M-Thur 7am-2pm; Fri-Sat 7am-4pm; Sun. 8am-12pm

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Now that this is open again, this is where we’re going to keep coming," said Laura Foreman, a local Village Bakery customer.

Laura and Paul Foreman used to have a tradition of stopping by Village Bakery years ago, before it shut down. Now, Laura and Paul get to enjoy the kolaches they missed because Village Bakery in West is open again.

The longtime bakery, which became a favorite stop for many local families, has reopened after years of working to get the business back up and running.

“It’s been around for a really long time—it’s one of the first places in West, and then the other places came in, and this was downtown, and this was kinda dwindle away, but the kolaches were delicious. And we made a point to come to this one because of the nostalgia of it," said Laura.

If you remember, two years ago, our 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti interviewed Shelly Miller, owner of Village Bakery, who shared her dream of reopening her favorite kolache spot. Now, Miller’s dream has come true.

Miller and Brittney Ready, owner of Ready Brew, said they want customers to experience the bakery they’ve all missed so much.

“A lot of emotions we actually had people cry today and bring up history. A lot of people grew up in this bakery… in and out, working versus seeing their family work. I think this is heartfelt because we’ve offered first-time jobs as well," said Brittney Ready, owner of Ready Brew.

And some of those workers include Dusty Uptmor, who went from being a former customer to a worker. She said coming to Village Bakery was a common visit for her. She always wanted to work at the bakery, and it brings up a lot of good memories.

“I came here when I was younger, buying kolaches, and now I’m making them… It's fun. When I think of a real kolache like my grandma used to make, this is the closest thing to that," said Dusty Uptmor, an employee of Village Bakery.

Miller and Ready said they reopened for customers like Laura, who said the city of West missed Village Bakery.

“I think it’s worth it because it feels like it’s part of the town," said Laura.

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