Hillsboro neighbors eager to dine at new businesses at old outlet site.

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Two new restaurants will be opening soon in Hillsboro: Waffle House and Panda Express, and neighbors are excited.



Panda Express opens Wednesday, August 13th, with a grand opening on Thursday, August 20th

Waffle House is set to open on Monday, August 17th

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I like them both, I like them both…I’m a big breakfast guy," said Jose Carmona.

“They’re a happy place to go to dine… nothing is boring," said resident Marcina Wilkinson.

It’s a toss-up between Waffle House and Panda Express for two local Hillsboro residents. Lucky for them… they don’t have to wait long, because the signs are up and it’s only a matter of time before the doors open.

“I’m excited because there are more options than the traditional burger spots and Mexican food. You get tired of eating the same thing and having to travel out of town, so it’s nice to have those restaurants here," said Carmona.

The two eateries are the latest additions at the site of the old Outlets at Hillsboro outlet mall, most of which was demolished last year.

I’ve been covering the rejuvenation of the old Hillsboro outlets site for the last several years, and we're following through on these two new additions.

And for Wilkinson…her taste buds are craving beef at the new restaurant.

"There’s a beef and rice dish, and I don’t know exactly what it’s called, but if I were sitting at that counter I would know,” said Wilkinson.

“Panda has affordable food and healthy options, so I love them both," said Carmona.

“But you will see my smiling face there, I promise," said Wilkinson.

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