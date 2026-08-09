Abbott residents respond to Willie Nelson standing up against data centers

ABBOTT, Texas (KXXV) — A call to fight data centers is coming from a well-known Texan, Willie Nelson. He wants Texans to say no to data center development.



"We don’t have stable water here at all," said Kathryn Pennington.

Willie Nelson is urging Texans to say no to data center development BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I’m glad that body of his popularity is actually speaking out," said local Abbott resident Kathryn Pennington.

Bill and Kathryn Pennington have been living in Abbott for a long time.

They said they’ve heard that Abbott's favorite son, Willie Nelson, has spoken out against data centers.

"We don’t have stable water here at all," said Kathryn.

The country music legend hit up social media last week, urging Texans to fight against data centers invading Texas land. He also addressed water issues, noise, and the strength of rural America.

While Willie gets the headlines, Kathryn and Bill are more focused on where communities will find the water to run these data centers.

“Our water source is a well. I’m not real sure where their water source is going to be, but our well can’t accommodate that big building…millions of gallons of water going through, as they say every day," said Bill.

The Penningtons said they're glad to hear Willie speak out and join them in wanting to preserve their city and farmland. But the couple also fear it could be too late.

“There’s nothing anybody can do…they just have to sit back and take it. It is a politician thing…The politicians could stop it if they wanted to. Another is some politicians that have spoken out against them and are saying we need a special session before the election," said Bill.

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