Local Purple Heart recipient reflects on Purple Heart Day

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Communities across Central Texas are recognizing Purple Heart Day by honoring veterans who sacrificed in service to our nation.



"You become like family over there, so that's kinda what you think about when you see the Purple Heart," said John Crawson.

"I think everybody should be free," said Crawson.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I was talking to God, and I said, let me see my kids again," said John Crawson, Purple Heart recipient.

That's all John Crawson wanted after he and his team came under attack in Afghanistan on March 2, 2012. Crawson said a rocket struck his gun truck, leaving him seriously injured and fighting through a long road to recovery in a hospital in Kandahar.

But amid the pain and uncertainty came a moment he'll never forget.

"The general and the command sergeant came in and presented the Purple Heart to me… lying in the hospital bed in Kandahar," said Crawson.

Across Central Texas, Purple Heart Day serves as a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice of the men and women wounded or killed while serving the United States.

For Crawson, the Purple Heart is far more than a medal. It represents the sacrifices he made in uniform—and the brothers and sisters in arms who stood beside him during one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

"You become like family over there, so that's kinda what you think about when you see the Purple Heart, just the camaraderie that you shared with all of those people," said Crawson.

While the scars of war remain, so does Crawson's pride in having served his country. He hopes Americans never take for granted the freedoms they enjoy or the sacrifices made to protect them.

"I think everybody should be free and I hope everybody enjoys their freedom, but I hope they recognize what has to take place for freedom to be available to us," said Crawson.

Follow Chantale on social media!