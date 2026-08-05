Some neighbors stand behind former Bosque County assessor convicted of abusing position.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Despite her conviction on criminal charges for abuse of her office, some Bosque County neighbors are standing behind former tax collector and assessor Arlene Swiney.

Swiney was found guilty on misdemeanor charges during her time in office. Now some community members are standing behind her after her sentencing.



According to Jerry Golden, Swiney plans to appeal her case.

If Swiney violates probation, she could spend 180 days in jail.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I put my money where my mouth is," said resident Jerry Golden.

Jerry Golden said he’s read through the sentencing of former Bosque County tax collector and assessor Arlene Swiney.

As a result, he is backing her because he doesn’t believe she got a fair trial.

“But the one they chose to go under is a Class A misdemeanor offense, and it allows the removal from office, which I think was the goal, and that’s where we are in the appeal," said Golden.

After Swiney was found guilty in late July of three charges, including abuse of official capacity, community members launched a donation fund to help support her. She was ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and serve one year of probation.

“She’s nice, she’s flexible…she didn’t do anything wrong and didn’t do anything wrong," said Golden.

But Golden isn't the only one supporting her. One resident, who asked not to be identified, told me they believe Swiney's trial was unfair and says she always went out of her way to help others.

The support extends online, with one person calling the outcome a 'gross miscarriage of justice."

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