Community says goodbye to Bosque County Commissioner Ronny Liardon

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Our community gathered for a final farewell to Ronny Liardon, a longtime county commissioner.



“He always listened, and he didn’t butt in," said resident Debbie Rollins.

Rollins said Ronny’s impact and how he carried himself will be missed in Bosque County.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Our community came out for a celebration-of-life ceremony for longtime Bosque County Commissioner Ronny Liardon.

“He always listened, and he didn’t butt in," said resident Debbie Rollins.

Debbie Rollins said she worked with Ronny Liardon at Copperas ISD.

She describes him as calm and will always remember how he always went above and beyond for children and the many organizations he was a part of.

“We’d be in our meetings with our kids, and he’d give very specific information about the kid, about how they behaved and about how they were doing in class," said Rollins.

Friends and family at the performing arts center gave their final goodbyes to a man so many said changed Bosque County.

"Main thing is his leadership, friendship, just being a solid voice at commissioner court and far as a friend or anything you can always…he’d be there to help you out anyway he could," said Terry Townley, Bosque County Commissioner for Precinct 2.

While many have stories about Liardon they will cherish, Rollins said he's impact and how he carried himself will be missed in Bosque County.

"What are you going to miss about Ronny?" asked 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"Probably his easy-going mannerisms," said Rollins.

Follow Chantale on social media!