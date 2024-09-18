Waco's downtown redevelopment project with focus on community engagement gets update

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — City staff presented a two-month update on the downtown redevelopment project Tuesday. The focus is on Phase 1A design, public outreach and maintaining project timeline.



Phase 1A design and public outreach are key focuses for the city and Hunt Development Group.

A new project website provides information on redevelopment plans.

City officials and developers will attend local events to inform the community and answer questions.

The project is on track with its 12-month design and permitting timeline.

"Public engagement and outreach is crucial because the high bar we're trying to reach, making sure the downtown that we shape around us here is highly reflective of and inviting to the community that we serve," Waco Director of Strategic Initiatives Tom Balk said.

City leaders presented a two-month update in the downtown redevelopment project at the Waco City Council meeting on Tuesday. As plans move forward, the city is focusing on public outreach and engagement, especially within the area for Phase 1-A, the Barron's Branch District. Another new milestone -- the project has its own website which includes information about redevelopment plans.

If your questions go beyond what the website shows, Waco's Director of Strategic Initiatives Tom Balk tells 25 News Bella Popadiuk he and his team will come to you to answer your questions.

"If they're part of a group that has expressed interest, we're going to go to them. We've been meeting with neighbors, organizations," Balk said.

He tells us developers will attend the 100-year anniversary celebration for the Saint Francis Catholic Church next month to speak with the congregation and answer any questions. Balk says public outreach will mostly be done by himself and representatives from the development company, Hunt Development Group. At this point, the city is on track with the project's timeline with design and permitting.

"All the things that we knew we needed to make progress on we've launched all of them. We're two months down the road exactly where we need to be," he said.

Developers and city staff will hold informational events and attend city council meetings every other month. 25 News will continue to bring you updates about the progress of this project.

