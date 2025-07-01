Local business feels impact of construction, one week after I-35 Waco South project begins

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A local Indian restaurant that recently opened near the I-35 South Waco construction zone in Waco says it is already experiencing a slowdown in business due to the ongoing roadwork.

Tikka House Waco, located on South Jack Kultgen Expressway in the heart of the I-35 Waco South construction zone, opened its doors at the end of March, right before the major construction began.

"I can see the significant changes due to this heavy traffic in this area. The businesses are slowed down," said Akshay Chavan, co-owner of Tikka House Waco.

The restaurant is located directly in the construction zone that stretches from South Loop 340 to 12th Street, which began about a week ago, part of the larger My35 improvement project.

Chavan told 25 News reporter Bella Popadiuk that the restaurant was initially busy after opening, but has seen a decline in customers.

"Initially, it was so busy, and nowadays, due to this construction and the road construction and due to the heat, it's a little bit slow, and I know in Texas, at this time, the summer time, the business is slow always," Chavan said.

The restaurant decided to open in Waco because there aren't many Indian dining options in the area, but Chavan says the construction timeline caught them by surprise.

"If you know that this will happen, we would have postponed the opening of the restaurant," Chavan said.

More traffic changes are coming soon. TxDOT plans to shift northbound traffic onto the southbound lanes on July 13. This will reduce both directions to two lanes from South Loop 340 to just past New Road.

The new traffic pattern will allow for complete demolition and reconstruction of the northbound lanes and is expected to remain in place for two years, according to TxDOT and contractors.

Despite the challenges, Chavan remains hopeful for the future.

"I think it's affecting a lot on the business because, due to the heavy traffic in this area, lots of people don't want to come out and get stuck in the traffic. So I think this is affecting a lot due to this construction. Hopefully, this will end soon," Chavan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

