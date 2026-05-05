WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors raised concerns about growing litter on and around Waco's suspension bridge, prompting the city to step in and clean it up after residents spoke out on social media.

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Waco residents push for more litter enforcement after suspension bridge cleanup

Bruce Huff, with the group W Bench Litter Patrol, is calling on the community to keep the suspension bridge clean.

"This is a beautifully pristine bridge that was made for us to enjoy and none of us can enjoy it with all this trash," Huff said.

After noticing the growing trash problem, Huff took to Facebook — asking the city to step in and urging others to stop littering.

A long-standing tradition known as "tortilla tossing" is contributing to the mess, with people throwing tortillas onto a platform next to the bridge and tying the packaging to its poles.

"Where we're standing is one of the biggest problem spots — people tossing tortillas off this bridge," Huff said.

The City of Waco says throwing anything into the river that doesn't belong there can harm the environment. The city also says the locks being added to the bridge will be removed.

Jessica Emmett Sellers with the City of Waco said the city is monitoring social media for reports of issues at the bridge.

"Messages on social media — we do have people watching and letting us know when those come in. That helps us take action. We're proud of this bridge, just like everyone else, and we want to keep it looking great," Emmett Sellers said.

Within 48 hours of Huff speaking out the city responded, cleaning up trash and removing many of the tortilla wrappers.

"It's a mile of difference. I'm a happy guy today. I'm very happy that the city responded," Huff said.

Huff says the cleanup is a strong first step, but he wants to see enforcement for those who continue to litter.

"It should be a finable offense or community service when someone is caught doing this. And they need to put a camera on the bridge," Huff said.

"I will see it through to my dying day," Huff said.

Residents can report concerns or submit service requests through the My Waco app.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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