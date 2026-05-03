LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Four candidates are competing for three at-large seats on the Lacy Lakeview City Council. Incumbents Brenda Jameson, Richard Lednicky, and Natalie Lucero are all looking to hold onto their seats, while first-time candidate Amy Gage hopes to break through.

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Lacy Lakeview city council race heats up over proposed data center

The proposed data center project has dominated the race — and its potential impact extends beyond Lacy Lakeview's borders. The project would require the city to annex land currently in Ross, Texas, drawing concern from residents who have no vote in the election but say they would bear the consequences.

Sara Mynarcik-Lenart, a Ross resident, said the outcome directly affects her community.

"It kind of goes back to the founding of this great country. Our forefathers didn't like the fact that they were being taxed by the British government and not have representation. That's exactly how we feel as non-Lacy Lakeview citizens. We have a 7-member council, board that is trying to decide the future for us and we do not have the right to vote but yet we'll be directly impacted by the air, the noise, the pollution."

Mynarcik-Lenart said she is watching the incumbents' positions closely.

"It gives me the hope when two of the incumbents are saying that they're neutral. OK, that gives me hope because I do want them to do the research. I want them to see the impact. I want them to do their own research and not just be told how to vote."

She also called on Lacy Lakeview voters to weigh in.

"That's why we need Lacy Lakeview citizens to say no don't do this. First of all, it's our neighboring communities and this is just not right."

Jameson said she is not yet taking a position on the project.

"At this time, I remain neutral. We're still gathering information and no decision has been made. The council did sign an MOU, which was a memorandum of understanding or an agreement, and it is non-binding at this time. We are, as I said, still gathering information on that."

On social media, Lucero also said she is neutral, adding she plans to continue research before making a final decision.

Gage, the only non-incumbent in the race, takes a clear stance against the project.

"I am against it. I think that the way data centers are being, uh, put up all over the country, but especially in the state of Texas is reckless. I think there's very little regulation tied to them. And, um, until we can get a better handle on what this looks like long term and for our future, I, I think we need to put a pause on all of it."

Gage also spoke to her broader priorities if elected.

"What I would say first is that I have no experience in civic government. And so my first priority is going to be to learn, um, learn all that there is to learn about city financing, the budget."

Jameson said unity is among her top priorities.

"One of them, is unity, bringing our citizens together. In being very respectful of each other when differences of opinion occur."

All three incumbents previously voted in favor of a non-binding agreement with the data center company. In December, the council voted 6-to-1 to approve a memorandum of understanding with InfraKey, moving the controversial project forward despite strong opposition from some neighbors.

I reached out to Lednicky and Lucero, but have not heard back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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