LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Residents in Lacy Lakeview are reporting a surge in door-to-door solicitors offering repair services following storms that moved through the area earlier this week.

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Storms bring wave of door-to-door solicitors to Lacy Lakeview

Andre Richardson, a Lacy Lakeview resident, said his home and car were not damaged in the storms — but that did not stop people from knocking on his door.

"About two or three roofers, hail damage, tree trimmers, all kinds of people," Richardson said.

He said the visits have been constant. "I guess they see it as a way to make money, so it's been really back to back," Richardson said.

Richardson said he takes steps to vet anyone who comes to his door. "Usually I see, look into their company, uh, if they have a truck or some kind of name on their shirt, I'll look into it before I, uh, call them," Richardson said.

In Lacy Lakeview, door-to-door solicitors are required to have a city permit — one that involves a detailed application and background check, according to police.

Detective Tyler Ziegler explained what the process requires.

"It's got a very extensive amount of information you have to fill out as far as your business, your hours, what area you're gonna be in, what you're peddling or what you're soliciting, and on top of that, you have to get background checked," Ziegler said.

Ziegler said if you are not interested, the best approach is to avoid engaging altogether.

"If you're not interested, don't answer the door," Ziegler said.

If a solicitor cannot produce a city permit, Ziegler said residents should call the police.

"Sometimes there are honest mistakes. I don't wanna say that every solicitor has horrible intentions, but it's better for us to follow up and look into it. We'll educate the solicitor; if it's not their first time, they could be facing fines," Ziegler said.

Richardson said he relies on his instincts before deciding whether to answer.

"It can be scary to open the door to a stranger, but, luckily, I know how to read people, when to say no, and when to not even open the door, depending on their approach and everything," Richardson said.

Police say the best way to protect yourself is to ask to see a permit if someone comes to your door to sell something.

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