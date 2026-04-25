GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Droves of neighbors attended the Gatesville Square Relief Benefit to raise money for those impacted by a devastating fire that destroyed several buildings last month.

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Gatesville community rallies at benefit to support historic square fire victims and local departments

The historic square filled with people shopping, eating and cooking to support local fire departments that fought the fire and employees who lost their livelihoods when businesses were destroyed.

Aaron Wiley with Levita’s Volunteer Fire Department and his crew fired up a smoker to raise money for the benefit. Wiley said his team was among those who responded to the fire.

"I think just about like anybody else, it was kind of a little bit of disbelief," Wiley said.

Several departments, including Gatesville and Levita, worked together to contain the fire on the west side of the square. Wiley said the Levita community has strong ties to Gatesville, with many residents regularly coming into town and supporting local businesses, including some that were destroyed.

"This is the closest community we have as far as city-wise... a lot of people grew up in Gatesville. A lot of them went to school here, some of them may be related to somebody who may have temporarily lost their job or fully lost their job because of the fire," Wiley said.

Wiley said volunteer fire departments rely on events like this to get the resources they need to protect their communities.

"We do as many of these fundraisers as we can. That's how it keeps us operating, keeps the lights on," Wiley said.

Damage from the fire is still visible across the west side of the square, but the community continues to rally.

"It really impacts everybody. Uh, Leaird's, a lot of people did business with Leaird's. Our department did business with Leaird's. If we needed a freezer, if we needed a new refrigerator," Wiley said.

Gatesville Mayor Pro Tem Greg Casey said the affected businesses plan to return.

"Businesses, they have all pledged to rebuild. It'll all be new, but the exteriors will all look antique — so putting it back just the way it was with the old historic look," Casey said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say it did start at the Gatesville Messenger building.

You can find the link to donate here.

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