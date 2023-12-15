Watch Now
Waco nonprofit needing community's help delivering beds on Christmas Eve

Posted at 6:58 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 19:58:28-05

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco nonprofit, "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is asking for the community's help building and delivering beds on Christmas Eve.

  • The organizations motto is “No kids sleeps on the floor” — so far they have served more than 200 children in the Waco metro area.
  • They currently have 503 applications for beds for local kids, and need help putting them together and delivery them.
  • To volunteer, call 254-717-6044

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For anyone looking for something to do this Christmas Eve, local nonprofit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" could use the community's help.

The organization builds beds for children who don’t have a place to lay their heads.

Their motto is “No kids sleeps on the floor” — Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides a brand new mattress, sheets and pillows.

They currently have 503 applications for beds for local children, and need help putting them together and delivery them.

They have a delivery Christmas eve hoping to deliver 31 beds.

For anyone who would like to volunteer, reach out to Sleep in Heavenly Peace at 254-717-6044

