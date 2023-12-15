Waco nonprofit needing community's help delivering beds on Christmas Eve

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco nonprofit, "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is asking for the community's help building and delivering beds on Christmas Eve.
- The organizations motto is “No kids sleeps on the floor” — so far they have served more than 200 children in the Waco metro area.
- They currently have 503 applications for beds for local kids, and need help putting them together and delivery them.
- To volunteer, call 254-717-6044
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
For anyone looking for something to do this Christmas Eve, local nonprofit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" could use the community's help.
The organization builds beds for children who don’t have a place to lay their heads.
Their motto is “No kids sleeps on the floor” — Sleep in Heavenly Peace provides a brand new mattress, sheets and pillows.
They currently have 503 applications for beds for local children, and need help putting them together and delivery them.
They have a delivery Christmas eve hoping to deliver 31 beds.
For anyone who would like to volunteer, reach out to Sleep in Heavenly Peace at 254-717-6044