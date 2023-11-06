'It just brings tears to my eyes': Waco family receives four new beds

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Two-hundred-and-fifty kids are without beds in the Waco metro area.

That's why several volunteers are making sure no kids sleep on the floor.

“We’re giving you beds, what do you think! Bunk beds!”

Kids left speechless and in shock —

Gregory Morris and his family moved to Waco two months ago, and his four kids needed a place to sleep, so after applying or help Sleep in Heavenly Peace Waco showed up at Morris’ door with four news beds.

“Our kids have never had anything like this before, people just walk in the door and build beds for them," Morris said. "It just brings tears to my eyes, I’m trying not to cry, but it’s awesome."

His four kids shared that same feeling, jumping for joy at the sight of a mattress, sheets and a pillow.

“Mattress and sheets — they just said bunk beds. I didn’t think they were gonna have mattress and sheets and bunk beds,” he said.

“Building these beds, getting the bedding together, and getting a mattress means a brand new bed to a kid who’s sharing with a sibling or parents or sleeping on a pile of clothes on the floor maybe their whole lives,” said Alex Goddard, co-president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Waco.

Goddard says the non-profit builds these beds by hand, cutting, drilling, and sanding

Volunteers came together in hopes of changing a kids life, and bringing them a sense of normalcy.

“They’re always so thankful and excited," Goddard said. "A brand new pillow, new mattress, something that’s really nice that’s theirs."

Morris told me after seeing the smiles on his kids' faces, he too wants to volunteer and help other families.

“To see my children happy, and they got a warm house, and a warm bed, and they’re not sleeping outside. My heart goes out to everybody who helped out,” said Goddard.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Waco plans to do one big bed delivery on Christmas Eve. For information on how you can help, click here.

