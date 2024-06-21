Waco man calls on community to help find driver in hit-and-run crash

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Patrick Havel was hit in his truck by another driver on West Waco Drive between 40th and 41st Street.



The vehicle is described as a silver Ford F-150 from around 2012 with a leveling kit, blacked out tail lights and dark tinted windows.

The truck could have damage to the left rear of the bed.

Police say on average Waco has nearly 850 hit and runs each year.

In 2024 there have been 301 reports.

If you are in a hit-and-run crash, get as many details about the driver and car as possible.

Leaving the scene of an accident is a Class B misdemeanor.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Patrick Havel was shocked after another driver hit the front right of his truck and drove off on West Waco Drive between 40th and 41st Street, he says this may increase his insurance rates.

"It's unfortunate that most people do the right thing, they take care of their vehicles, they register them, they keep them insured, they stay out of trouble with the law, Havel said.

"There's those that do not and unfortunately it's the honest people that suffer the consequences and pay the price for irresponsibility."

Havel says he's grateful his family was not in the truck with him — since he was not able to see the license plate of the car, he says police told him there wasn't much they could do.

That's when he took to social media, asking neighbors in the area for help — police say on average Waco has nearly 850 hit and runs each year.

So far in 2024, there have been just more than 300 reports.

The vehicle is described as a silver ford F-150 from around 2012 with a leveling kit, blacked out tail lights and dark tinted windows — the truck could have damage to the left rear of the bed.

Follow Bella on social media!