Waco ISD introduces Dr. Tiffany Spicer as district's new superintendent

Dr. Tiffany Spicer has been named Waco ISD's new superintendent, and she's looking forward to how she can impact the Central Texas community.



Dr. Spicer comes in with 20 years experience in Texas education, working all over the state

Her most recent professional career position was serving as Buna ISD's superintendent from 2022 to 2024

Dr. Spicer starts her position at Waco ISD on Tuesday, Oct. 15

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new era is underway for Waco ISD, as Dr. Tiffany Spicer has been named its new superintendent.

With 20 years in education, she’s ready to fill the shoes of former superintendent, Dr. Susan Kincannon.

"Right away, I just want to get out there and get on campuses — I want to meet our teachers, I want to meet our students, I want to meet our parents and our business partners," Dr. Spicer said.

"I need to get a sense of the community and hear peoples' voices."

Waco ISD officials shared with 25 News what made Dr. Spicer stand out above the rest.

"I think she is very welcoming, open, collaborative, has the ability to listen to people, and I think all of that kind of coupled together," said Waco ISD Board of Trustees President, Stephanie Korteweg,

"She answered questions remarkably well with great detail and precision, and a depth of understanding."

Dr. Spicer is prepared to understand what’s ahead of her, and she knows where she wants to focus her efforts.

"Excellence — I want everything we do be done in excellence, whether we’re in the classroom, or on the field or on the court — do it in excellence," Dr. Spicer said.

She's ready to hit the ground running, and start fresh in the community.

"I feel like it’s my calling to serve," Dr. Spicer said.

"They asked and I said, 'Yes' — our kiddos deserve the best, and I’m going to make sure they get that."