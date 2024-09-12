Waco ISD officials name Dr. Tiffany Spicer as lone finalist for superintendent

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Following the retirement of Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon, who has led the district since 2019, Waco ISD's Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to name Dr. Tiffany Spicer as its lone finalist for superintendent.

“As a hands-on leader who is comfortable working at the ground level, fostering collaboration and driving continued excellence in all areas of education, she has the ability to drive the district to achievement levels we haven’t seen in decades,” said Waco ISD, Trustee Keith Guillory.

"Dr. Spicer has the experience and innovative leadership qualities that our schools and community deserve.”

Spicer has served more than two decades in education with 17 of those years in administrative positions — she is currently the superintendent of schools in Buna ISD and her leadership experience includes fast-growth districts, large suburban districts, and rural districts, going through both change and transition.

"As a servant leader, I am passionately excited about the opportunity for continuous improvement and providing support to ensure excellence, equity, and access for all students in Waco ISD,” Dr. Spicer said.

“I am committed to collaborative leadership with the staff, district, community, board of trustees, and other major stakeholders under the umbrella of transparency, cooperation, and mutual trust.”

According to Waco ISD, by law, the board must now wait 21 days before voting to hire Spicer to be the new superintendent for the district.

Waco ISD officials are scheduled to vote on October 4 to offer a contract to Dr. Spicer.

In June, the Waco ISD Board of Trustees hired Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services to direct the search for the district’s new superintendent. Four community input sessions were held to discuss leadership qualities of the new superintendent were held in addition to the community’s opportunity to provide feedback through an online questionnaire — there were 51 applicants.

The board selected six applicants for initial interviews with four applicants invited for a second interview — with the second round of interviews completed, a committee visited Spicer’s current district and reported back earlier this week.

“Three of us were able to travel to Dr. Spicer’s current district to interview parents, board members, community leaders, administrators, and business leaders — I wasn't surprised by their consistent high praise of Dr. Spicer," said Waco ISD trustee, Jonathan Grant.

"I was moved, however, by the tears that welled up in their eyes as they shared the love they have for her, the tremendous work she has done, the pride they have to be able to call her one of their own. We are getting an all-star. I can’t wait for our community to meet her."