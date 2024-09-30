Waco ISD Superintendent retires after 5 years in the district

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Dr. Susan Kincannon has served as Waco ISD's Superintendent since 2019. She is leaving a lasting impression within the district, as staff members reminisce on their experiences with her, including Sharina Hubbard, Principal of Dean Highland Elementary, Grace Benson, Director of Bilingual Education and ESL Education, and Brently Bartlett, Head Choir Director at Waco High School.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon is leaving a lasting impression after being with Waco ISD for the last five years. Now, she’s saying goodbye to the district that she says has given her so much.

"There's a whole lot to miss," Dr. Kincannon said.

She's moving on after spending her entire career in Central Texas, from being an elementary teacher all the way up to Waco ISD superintendent.

“I love getting to orchestrate the vision for the district and connecting with people,” Dr. Kincannon said.

— making lasting connections throughout the district.

“I ended up looking for jobs all over Texas and ended up where Dr. Kincannon served as the superintendent there,” said Sharina Hubbard, Principal at Dean Highland Elementary.

“Under her leadership in Belton, I became the 2015 Teacher of the Year as she presented me with that award. She always saw something in me."

— growing and bringing new ideas to the table in different departments.

One of the things Dr. Kincannon brought to our district that was innovative was design thinking,” said Grace Benson, Director of Bilingual Education and ESL at Waco ISD.

“When she came onto Waco ISD, we only had one campus that was dual language, we now have nine."

Dr. Kincannon has made an impact far beyond the classroom.

“She has made it a point to come to at least one or two choir concerts every single year and when you think about how many schools there are and how many programs are put on, she is constantly supporting the fine arts all throughout the district,” said Brently Bartlett, Head Choir Director at Waco High School.

Dr. Kincannon has left a mark on the district that is forever grateful for all she’s done.

“It’s about making kids feel special, creating moments for them, connecting with them, loving them and imparting wisdom, it worked wonders in my life," she said.