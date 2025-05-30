Waco health officials confirm 6 new measles cases

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District confirmed six additional measles cases as of May 22, bringing the total to eight.

Health officials say all six new cases involve members of the same household. Five are unvaccinated minors who are not currently enrolled in public or private schools—one of whom is hospitalized. The sixth is an adult with an unknown vaccination status.

The first known infection in the McLennan County area was back in early May.

For more information on measles outbreaks, you can click here.