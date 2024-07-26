Waco Granny Basketball League shooting hoops to raise funds for local non-profit

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Every year, the Waco Granny Basketball League holds a fundraiser for a local non-profit — this year, the funds from their annual basketball game are benefiting Friends for Life.



The Waco Granny Basketball Team, The Waco Six-Shooters will face off against the Famous Friends for Life to raise funds for the friends for life non-profit.

Friends for Life offers services for the seniors and people with disabilities in our neighborhood.

The Granny Basketball game is on Saturday July 27th at MCC's Highlands Gym on 1400 College Drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Watch our grannies, we’re coming for ya!” Ashely Thornton said.

Every shot counts when you’re playing against the Waco Six-Shooters.

“We don’t get to dribble more than twice we don’t get to run, we don’t get to jump, which we all laugh because we can’t do those things now anyway,” said coach and player of the Waco Six-Shooters, Linda Gilliam.

“We have a money management program recruiting organize volunteers to help people live independently," said Executive Director, of Friends for Life, Inez Russell.

"Then we have quality of life programs where we try to make sure people know we care about them."

Friends for Life offers services for the seniors and people with disabilities in Central Texas neighborhoods.

“I don’t know how many we have referred to us each year but I know each program is growing so much,” Russell said.

This is why local Waco celebrities like Ashley Thornton join the team to help people get the resources they need.

“There’s a need in the community, no muss, no fuss, we’re going to fill it — we’re going to do whatever we need to do, what an honor to do a little something to help such a wonderful, wonderful organization,” Thornton said.

For these women, it’s more than just passing a ball around — it’s about shooting to make a difference.

“We’ve got to meet ladies we haven’t met before and it’s about empowering women and knowing that you can go out and do things when you get older,” Linda Gilliam said.

The Granny Basketball game is this Saturday at MCC's Highlands Gym on 1400 College Drive.

Click here for ticket information, and click here for general information on the Granny Basketball League.

