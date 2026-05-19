Waco considers major development on 252 acres of unused land near I-35 and Highway 6

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A potential deal could bring big box stores and a $24.9 million infrastructure investment to undeveloped land on Waco's west side, but neighbors are divided.



The city's agreement would include creating a new street off New Road and infrastructure improvements totaling $24.9 million, with projected sales tax revenue of $3.5 million per year over 10 years.

Some neighbors welcome the development, expressing interest in clothing stores, restaurants, a park, and a mall for the currently undeveloped west side of I-35.

Other residents are concerned the development could disrupt the area's small-town feel by increasing traffic and creating safety hazards for children in the neighborhood.

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Big box stores could come to west Waco near I-35 and Hwy 6

A potential agreement could bring big box stores and infrastructure improvements to the west side of I-35, but some neighbors have concerns about traffic and safety.

The 252 acres of unused land near I-35 South and Highway 6 in Waco could soon see major development. Cromwell Commercial Group says they possibly have some users close to a commitment to take over the spot, and according to the City of Waco, an agreement could bring in big box stores.

"I have been working on this tract of land for many years and am excited to see that we possibly have some users close to a commitment.I'm confident these users will spur on the further development of the balance of the tract." H. Bland Cromwell, CCIM, SIOR Cromwell Commercial Group Partner

On the north side of I-35 at Highway 6, businesses like Ross, HomeGoods, Chick-fil-A, P.F. Chang's and several hotels already operate. The west side, however, remains largely undeveloped.

I spoke with neighbors who live near the open land about what they feel the area needs — and doesn't need.

Dariana Anez lives near the property and shared what she would like to see there.

"Well I would like to see a park close by, clothing stores, a dollar tree, some restaurants," Anez said.

Others echoed the desire for more retail options.

"It could be some stores, since there aren't any here, it could also be a little mall," Anez said.

Not everyone agrees that new development is necessary, though.

"I don't feel like nothing, anything is really needed over there, I feel like we have a lot of what we already need over here, we have nice restaurants, places to shop, we've got a mall," Macready said.

Jeremiah Macready moved to Waco a year ago and likes the small-town feel. He chose the area because it was close enough to stores but far enough away for peace and quiet.

"I just worry about the amount of traffic and people that it's going to bring over here," Macready said.

Part of the city's agreement would create a new street off New Road to access the development. Combined with infrastructure improvements, the project would cost $24.9 million. Over the next 10 years, the city expects to generate $3.5 million per year in sales tax revenue.

Macready also raised concerns about safety in the neighborhood.

"There are a lot of kids who live in the neighborhood here, I would hate to see more semi's, more trucks, it just seems kinda dangerous in my opinion," Macready said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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