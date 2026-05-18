Marlin mother pulls kids from school after 6-year-old swallows pill during gym class

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A Marlin ISD first grader swallowed an unidentified pill during gym class, her mother says, raising questions about student safety and school oversight.



A Marlin ISD first grader swallowed an unidentified pill — later identified as seizure medication — during gym class at Marlin Elementary.

The pills were found scattered in a ball pit inside a gym closet that students had been told not to enter; the mother questions why the door was not locked and why 911 was never called.

Marlin ISD says it is investigating the incident and is encouraging parents to speak with their children about unknown substances.

The child's mother, Zavia Laury, unenrolled both of her daughters from the district and says she hopes to pursue legal action

You can watch the full story here:

Marlin mom pulls kids from school after daughter swallows pill in gym

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Marlin mother says she is unenrolling both of her daughters from Marlin ISD after her 6-year-old swallowed a pill during gym class at Marlin Elementary.

Zavia Laury said she received an unexpected call from the school explaining that her child had swallowed an unidentifiable pill during class.

"How is this even possible for her to get hold of medications," Laury said. "Who was supposed to be watching her, where was she, why wasn't 9-1-1 called before me, they weren't called at all."

Laury said the pills were found scattered in a ball pit inside a gym closet.

"They let me know the pills were found scattered in a ball pit in the gym in a closet that they have been telling the kids all year not to go in," Laury said. "One of our questions is why the door wasn't locked."

Laury rushed to the school and took her daughter to the emergency room. Doctors identified the pills as a seizure medication.

"The amount was 125mg per capsule, she had 5 in her hand, the size of her hand, that's a handful," Laury said.

Laury shared an email she says went out to parents Wednesday afternoon explaining the situation. Marlin ISD says it is currently conducting an investigation and is encouraging parents to use this as an opportunity to speak with their children about unknown substances.

Laury wants to know why the pills were at the school and how long they had been there.

"The pills were so soft she thought it was candy, that means they had been sitting there, you cant expect a 6 year to know something like that especially if they're not around stuff like that, butted, the janitors what are they doing, if that was sitting there that long, they're not cleaning certain area's or whatever the case be," Laury said.

Laury said the school's lack of urgency led her to unenroll both of her daughters from the district.

"I don't feel like my kids are safe there anymore," Laury said. "It could've been multiple students instead of just my one."

Laury says she hopes to pursue legal action. I reached out to Marlin ISD repeatedly for a statement, and late Monday afternoon, the district responded with the following,

"Marlin ISD is aware of the report referenced and is addressing the matter in accordance with district policy and state law. Because we must protect student privacy, the district is limited in the details it may disclose. Our primary focus remains on maintaining a safe, supportive environment for all members of our school community, and we continue to handle this matter in accordance with standard protocols." Marlin ISD

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