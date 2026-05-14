Willie Nelson concert and Baylor graduation bring surge to Waco businesses this weekend

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Willie Nelson's Waco concert and Baylor graduation are filling hotels and restaurants to capacity this weekend.



Willie Nelson is set to perform at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark in Waco this weekend, coinciding with Baylor University's graduation ceremony.

The AC Marriott in downtown Waco has booked all 182 of its rooms, with management citing both the concert and a Canvas outage that disrupted Baylor's finals and move-out schedule as contributing factors.

Sagrado Cocina in downtown Waco is doubling its staff for the weekend, adding waiters, runners, bartenders and kitchen staff to handle the expected surge in customers.

Both businesses say Baylor events and concerts like this one play a significant role in driving people and economic activity to the Waco community.

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Willie Nelson, Baylor graduation pack Waco hotels and restaurants

Willie Nelson is coming to Waco, and local businesses are feeling the impact before he even takes the stage.

The Texas music icon is set to perform at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark this weekend, coinciding with Baylor University's graduation ceremony — a combination that is driving a surge in bookings and foot traffic for hotels and restaurants in the area.

The AC Marriott in downtown Waco, located about a mile from Baylor, has booked all 182 of its rooms. General Manager Marissa Maguire said graduation weekends do not always guarantee a full house, but this year is different.

"The question was well why? We noticed two different factors, one was the canvas outage which pushed back into Baylor finals which impacted Baylor moveout, and then also the concert," Maguire said.

Maguire said the convergence of events makes this a rare moment for the city.

"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," Maguire said.

Sagrado Cocina and Bar, also located in downtown Waco about a mile from Baylor, is doubling its staff for graduation weekend. The restaurant has added extra waiters, runners, bartenders and kitchen staff to handle the expected crowds.

Owner Honorio Conchas said the energy in the city is already noticeable.

"It's packed, It's completely packed, you see all these people walking around," Conchas said.

Conchas said the staffing increase reflects the scale of the weekend's demand.

"We have ten waiters, we have 3 bartenders, 2 runners, and then we've increased the people that are in the kitchen as well," Conchas said.

Both Sagrado Cocina and AC Marriott said Baylor events and concerts like this one play a significant role in bringing people and business to the Waco community.

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