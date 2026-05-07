Texas attorney general investigates Waco ISD over Ten Commandments display law

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a statewide investigation into 29 school districts — including Waco ISD — to ensure compliance with state laws requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms and a school board vote on implementing prayer time.

Waco ISD says it has complied with both laws and has not been directly notified of an investigation.

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Texas AG investigates Waco ISD over Ten Commandments law

Senate Bill 10, which took effect Sept. 1, 2025, requires public schools to display donated copies of the Ten Commandments that meet certain specifications. Senate Bill 11, also now in effect, requires school district boards of trustees to vote on whether to implement a designated time for prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious texts.

As part of the investigation, the attorney general's office has demanded that school districts provide proof of a board vote on SB 11 implementation, along with documentation on the display — or lack thereof — of the Ten Commandments and their policies regarding SB 10.

"I will always fight for students' fundamental right to pray in our schools and work to ensure that Texas kids are able to learn from the Ten Commandments daily," Paxton said. "Texas school districts must comply with Texas law by displaying the Ten Commandments and taking a school board vote regarding the implementation of prayer time in schools. I will never stop defending our students' religious freedom and the moral foundation of our nation."

Waco ISD said it provided direct written guidance to all campuses before the start of the current school year to support full compliance with SB 10. The district's Board of Trustees also voted on SB 11 during its February regular meeting, with the action listed on the agenda and posted publicly in compliance with Texas Open Meetings Act requirements. The board voted no on SB 11.

Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Spicer issued the following statement:

"Waco ISD has complied with both Senate Bill 10 and Senate Bill 11 requirements, and has not been involved in any litigation related to the implementation of these laws. At this time, our office has not been notified directly of an investigation. We appreciate the opportunity to reiterate that the district has been and will continue to comply with the law. As we uphold these state-mandated standards, we remain equally dedicated to maintaining an environment where all students feel valued. Our mission remains focused on preparing every student to reach their fullest potential by cultivating wisdom, inspiring growth, and pursuing excellence, regardless of their background."

The attorney general's release states that the list of districts under investigation includes those previously involved in ongoing litigation regarding SB 10. That litigation concluded with a decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upholding the constitutionality of SB 10. Waco ISD said it was not involved in that litigation.

The full list of the 29 school districts under investigation includes: Alamo Heights, North East, Austin, Cypress-Fairbanks, Lackland, Lake Travis, Fort Bend, Houston, Dripping Springs, Plano, Northside, Conroe, Galveston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Wichita Falls, McAllen, Amarillo, El Paso, Corpus Christi, United, Texarkana, Victoria, Waco, Abilene, San Angelo, Brownsville, and Beaumont.

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