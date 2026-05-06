Waffle House is coming to Waco, city confirms

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Waco is getting a Waffle House.
The city confirmed the news at Tuesday's city council meeting, where Waco's economic development director revealed Waffle House is working on finalizing its process to put a location in Waco.
Waffle House has not yet made a formal announcement about where the location will be.
The closest waffle house to Waco is in the DFW area and in the Austin area.
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